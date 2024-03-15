Iraq's political quagmire: Federal vs. Regional dynamics threaten stability

2024-03-15 16:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Amidst a wave ?f challenges surrounding the Kurdistan Region, the decisions made by Baghdad have posed a noticeable threat t? the Region, which has long been considered the "bright side" ?n Iraq amidst security and political problems.

The decisions ?f the Federal Supreme Court of Iraq stand out as one ?f the most influential factors ?n this regard. Since its establishment ?n 2005, ?t has sparked controversy starting from the interpretation ?f the Iraqi constitution t? the limitation ?f Kurdistan Region's powers.

Legal landmines

In recent years, the relationship between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region has witnessed tensions, predominantly political ?n nature, before decisions described as "booby-trapped" by the Federal Court came t? the forefront.

These decisions transformed the compass ?f the turbulent scene into legal and constitutional complications.

The controversial decisions began when the court deemed the oil and gas law passed by the Kurdistan Parliament unconstitutional, sparking a political crisis. A decision t? followed this annul certain provisions ?f the Region's election law, leading t? its postponement.

Later, a decision was issued requiring the federal government t? directly pay the salaries ?f Kurdistan Region employees, causing discontent among the Kurdish government.

However, these decisions didn't stop there. The Federal Court recently issued a decision t? cancel the quota system ?n the Kurdistan Region Parliament, which ensures representation for religious and national components, including Christians, Assyrians, Yazidis, and Turkmen.

Criticism ?f the decision came from religious and national components ?n Kurdistan who viewed ?t as threatening their representation ?n Parliament. Some Kurdish politicians accused the Federal Court ?f interfering ?n the Region's affairs.

Observers believe that such a decision leads t? a reduction ?n the participation ?f religious and national components ?n the political process ?n Kurdistan, which has been considered a safe haven for them over the years ?f violence and consecutive conflicts ?n Iraq.

Experts argue that the decisions ?f the Federal Court exacerbate the conflict over the distribution ?f powers between Baghdad and Erbil, raising questions about the future ?f Iraq and its unity. On one hand, the Kurdistan Region demands adherence t? the constitution, while Baghdad insists ?n "depriving" Erbil ?f its powers.

They add that unless officials ?n Baghdad move t? "alleviate the accumulated tension," fears ?f widespread harm t? the interests ?f Kurds and Iraqis ?n general persist.

Kurdistan's strength

The recent decision by the Federal Court regarding Kurdistan Region salaries highlights a clear imbalance ?n Baghdad's dealings with the Region's problems and needs.

These needs are not luxury items but rather affect the lives ?f hundreds ?f thousands ?f families and their livelihoods, particularly concerning the salary crisis that hinders the livelihoods ?f millions ?f citizens without convincing justifications, according t? experts.

The Federal Court had decided on February 21 t? oblige both the Iraqi and Kurdish Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, and Masrour Barzani t? domicile the salaries ?f employees and public sector workers at federal banks.

This decision has sparked debate among Kurdish politicians, criticized as unconstitutional and politically motivated, yet defended by observers who argue ?t aligns with the law and constitution, potentially resolving the prolonged salary delays for the Region's employees.

From another perspective, ?t ?s unclear t? observers how some officials ?n Baghdad believe that the Kurdistan Region can continue t? fulfill its constitutional duties towards its inhabitants when the central government realizes that oil, which accounts for about 80% ?f the annual budget ?f the Regional government, has now become a file ?n the hands ?f Baghdad since Ankara halted flows through the pipeline from the Region t? the Ceyhan port ?n March 2023, and ?t has not been resumed yet after lawsuits by the Iraqi government.

These consecutive decisions and crises lead t? the belief ?r result that many ?f the practices and steps taken by Baghdad, especially by the Supreme Court and Parliament where there ?s a strong presence ?f parties and forces allied ?n the "Coordination Framework" close t? Iran, serve the idea ?f centralization, leading t? weakening the Kurdistan Region and its experience itself, including through attempts t? "dry up" its financial resources.

This ?s what the spokesperson for the Kurdish government, Peshawa Hawrami, warned of government attempts t? "starve the people ?f Kurdistan Region" by cutting the Region's financial entitlements.

Al-Sudani's position

In dealing with such issues with the presidency ?f Kurdistan and its government, informed sources point t? Shafaq News Agency the "good intentions" ?f PM Al-Sudani. Still, they emphasize that good intentions alone will not stop the deterioration ?f trust along the Baghdad-Erbil line, especially since Al-Sudani, despite being prime minister, d? not enjoy a strong party base that enables them t? move independently from the various pressures exerted by some forces within the "Coordination Framework," some ?f which have armed military wings.

Observers cite, for example, the broader plan proposed by the government ?f Al-Sudani since taking office over two years ago, represented by the "Development Road" project that ?s supposed t? connect the Gulf through Basra and northward towards the Turkish borders.

The project includes investments that may exceed $17 billion and ?s expected t? generate annual profits ?f around $4 billion, avoiding ?n its plans the geographical areas belonging t? the Kurdistan Region, ?n a way that doesn't seem incidental.

Observers consider such a move can only be understood within the framework ?f some political forces and influential entities associated with supporting Prime Minister Al-Sudani seeking t? marginalize the Region from development projects, which could prevent achieving additional financial revenues that have become fragile, especially after the International Commercial Court ?n Paris ruled the illegitimacy ?f oil exports from the Region t? Turkiye, wasting potential revenues estimated at over $7 billion.

It ?s reasonable t? believe that extending the "Development Road" through the Region itself will contribute t? activating the economy through direct investment ?n the railway line and highways required by the project. Moreover, activating the road will allow for establishing ?f commercial and touristic projects along its stretch. This could contribute not only t? improving the livelihoods ?f people ?n the areas traversed by the project but also t? integrating development ?n the federal level ?n Iraq, including its governorates and Kurdistan Region. These are intuitive expectations ?f the role ?f the state, which ?s supposed t? uphold them.

Foremost among the concerns, according t? observers, ?s that the ramifications ?f what ?s happening, with its "political maneuvers and pressures," may extend beyond mere politics t? affect Iraq's interests and the essence ?f its constitutional life and federal system.

The recent scene at the Federal Supreme Court, where Judge Abdulrahman Zibari was compelled t? resign from the court ?n protest against recent decisions against the Kurdistan Region, suggests that there ?s a tendency ?n the successive decisions ?f the court towards gradually returning t? the central system ?f governance and progressively departing from the principles ?f the federal system by expanding the scope ?f exclusive powers ?f the federal authorities.

Political sources indicate that despite the "spirit ?f cooperation" shown by the Regional presidency and the government ?n Erbil, accumulated disagreements have turned over the years into thorny issues because they were not addressed promptly, much like what ?s happening ?n the case ?f salaries ?f Kurdistan Region employees, numbering ?n the hundreds ?f thousands.

The government ?n Erbil says that the federal government has not sent the necessary funds allocated ?n the budget t? the Region, while the Baghdad government claims that Parliament introduced changes t? the budget that hindered the transfer ?f funds. In return, Baghdad grants the region funds ?n the form ?f loans until the issue ?s resolved.

To some, this may seem like a simple procedural issue, but ?t ?s accompanied by the halt ?f oil sales through the Ceyhan pipeline and increasing attacks ?n deputies, personalities, and media affiliated with forces belonging t? the "Coordination Framework," which supports Al-Sudani, targeting any financial source for the Region's authorities, including border crossings, fees, and taxes, as ?f the ultimate goal ?s t? completely strangle the Region financially.

In a TV interview last January, Al- Sudani stated that "the final solution t? end this issue ?s t? treat the Region's employees like Iraqi state employees, and t? receive their salaries regardless ?f these details we are talking about. However, this requires amending the law ?n the Council ?f Ministers and sending ?t t? Parliament."

Despite the Kurdistan Region government repeatedly affirming that ?t has fulfilled its obligations towards Baghdad, including delivering oil revenues, and the joint audit team overseeing the audit and review ?f all revenues, expenditures, and personnel ?n the Region, Al-Sudani say that "the budget law includes a clear provision ?n public spending, from which we determine a 12.6 percent share for the region and grant ?t monthly financing, but there ?s n? clear provision ?n the budget law regarding employee salaries."

However, the Kurdistan Regional Government insists that the federal government must "achieve justice" ?n the issue ?f salaries, and ?t ?s necessary not t? link the salaries ?f employees and retirees with the resumption ?f the Region's oil, considering that the Region handed over this file t? the federal authorities after the decision ?f the International Chamber ?f Commerce's arbitration tribunal ?n Paris.

This comes despite the authorities ?f the Region and the federal government reached an agreement stipulating that oil sales be conducted through the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) and the revenues be placed ?n a bank account managed by Erbil and supervised by Baghdad. However, after a year ?f halting exports t? Turkiye, they have not been resumed, for several reasons, including the Paris arbitration tribunal ordering Ankara t? pay compensation t? Baghdad ?f approximately $1.5 billion for damages resulting from oil exports from the Region between 2014 and 2018.

"Solution" ?n the horizon?

Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Bloomberg that the government seeks t? amend the federal budget t? include fees for the import and transit ?f crude oil t? be exported t? the port ?f Jihan (about half a million barrels per day), as negotiations between Baghdad and international oil companies are underway t? restart the pipeline after a year ?f suspension. The main discussion revolves around transportation and recovery fees, where the actual cost ?s about $21 per barrel, compared t? the $6 specified ?n the Iraqi budget.

There are possible solutions t? close the chapter ?n oil disputes that have not been resolved for 20 years. For example, the American "Washington Institute" proposed addressing these oil disputes between Baghdad and Erbil by establishing an independent national energy company supported by the federal government centered around the Kurdistan Region, similar t? the Iraqi regional ?r provincial oil companies.

It ?s also possible that the activities ?f this company will not be limited t? oil and gas but may also include exploiting flared gas and distributing energy, providing an opportunity for a "win-win" scenario for both Baghdad and Erbil together.

However, political will ?n Baghdad ?s clouded by ambiguousness, between the "good intentions" ?f Al-Sudani and the "agendas" represented by various political forces that deal with the Region with hostility, intensifying their accusations against the Region at times ?f being linked t? Israeli intelligence and at other times ?f seeking refuge ?n the American embrace. With these excuses, ?t becomes justifiable for rockets t? rain down ?n Erbil and for the hoped-for trust between Baghdad and Erbil t? falter.

This happens as the Kurdish presidency and government warn ?f the risks ?f the collapse ?f the situation ?n the Region, fears that were confirmed by the Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani during his recent visit t? Baghdad when he stated, "It ?s not permissible t? mix between the lives and livelihoods ?f citizens and the political problems and disputes that have made people live a bad livelihood due t? not being addressed." This ?s ?n addition t? a message from the Prime Minister ?f the Region, Masrour Barzani, t? US President Joe Biden last year.

As estimated by "Foreign Policy" magazine last August, the cessation ?f oil revenues will have devastating effects ?n the Region, potentially leading t? its collapse and possibly even a civil war ?n Iraq.