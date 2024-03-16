2024-03-16 06:00:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Why Sunni autonomy is back on the agenda in Iraq Calls for the establishment of an autonomous Sunni region have recently resurfaced in Iraq, reigniting longstanding grievances between major political actors. The full […]

