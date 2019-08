Will Iran outmaneuver US in hunt for Grace 1 tanker?

2019/08/18 | 17:05

The Grace 1 oil tanker that is at the center of an internationalcrisis between the UK, US, Iran and other countries, fueling tensions from thePersian Gulf to Gibraltar. It received a fresh coat of paint according tophotos published by GBC news in Gibraltar on Saturday. Re-flagged as the Adrian Darya, it could be sailing towards Syria or another destinationsoon. But the US wants it detained.On Friday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned marinersagainst crewing ships linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) orothers under US sanctions. The US has assessed that the Grace 1 has assisted the IRGC in transporting oil to Syria."The maritime community should be aware that the US government intends torevoke visas held by members of such crews," Pompeo said.Meanwhile, the USJustice Department has put out a warrant for the seizure of the Grace 1. It is accused of financial links to the IRGC.Iranian media says the ship will leave Gibraltar within 48hours. It was detained there on July 4, but Iran responded by detaining aBritish ship. Iran says the Gibraltar courts have withstood US pressure and theship will be on its way soon. Iran thinks it has called the UK's bluff. The UKoriginally sent Royal Marines to stop the Grace 1. Iran's response, seizing the Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz, involved a stunt with Iranianhelicopters, seemingly showing that Iran has the same naval prowess as the UK.In one sense, the naval diplomacy taking place now is not asinteresting as previous centuries – like Admiral Horatio Nelson's search forthe French fleet in the Napoleonic wars – but the stakes are just as high,because Iran and the US are engaged in increasing rounds of tensions that couldlead to conflict. The US called off a drone strike in June after one of itsmost sophisticated surveillance drones was shot down by Iran. Iranian proxieshave been accused of firing rockets near US bases in Iraq and Iranian-supportedmilitia groups have seen some of their munition storage facilities explode inmysterious conflagrations in recent weeks. In short: The Middle East is a onedge.Iran's main goal is to get the Grace 1, now renamed, out of port and on its way. Then, with the UKasking for de-escalation and in the midst of the Brexit crisis, Iran hopes thatit can quietly release the British ship and all will be well. The US has putout the paperwork to try to slow the Grace 1's progress, but Washington is focused now on a deal towithdraw from Afghanistan. Will it try to get someone else to stop the ship enroute to Syria.Much is at stake because Iran wants this to look like a winthat will appear to isolate the US. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad JavadZarif was recently in Qatar, slamming "foreign" powers, just miles from a USmilitary base. Tehran wants to show that it can get around US sanctions and doas it pleases, whether that means growing relations with NATO-member Turkey, orworking with Russia. The US says Iran is under maximum pressure, but Iran wantsto turn the tables and show that it too can pressure others, whether that meansin the Gulf, or as far away as London. The oil tanker sitting in waters offGibraltar is a key to Iran's ambitions.