Will Iran outmaneuver US in hunt for Grace 1 tanker?

Will Iran outmaneuver US in hunt for Grace 1 tanker?

2019/08/18 | 17:05























Seth J. Frantzman















The Grace 1 oil tanker that is at the center of an international



crisis between the UK, US, Iran and other countries, fueling tensions from the



Persian Gulf to Gibraltar. It received a fresh coat of paint according to



photos published by GBC news in Gibraltar on Saturday. Re-flagged as the Adrian Darya, it could be sailing towards Syria or another destination



soon. But the US wants it detained.On Friday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned mariners



against crewing ships linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) or



others under US sanctions. The US has assessed that the Grace 1 has assisted the IRGC in transporting oil to Syria.



“The maritime community should be aware that the US government intends to



revoke visas held by members of such crews,” Pompeo said.Meanwhile, the US



Justice Department has put out a warrant for the seizure of the Grace 1. It is accused of financial links to the IRGC.Iranian media says the ship will leave Gibraltar within 48



hours. It was detained there on July 4, but Iran responded by detaining a



British ship. Iran says the Gibraltar courts have withstood US pressure and the



ship will be on its way soon. Iran thinks it has called the UK’s bluff. The UK



originally sent Royal Marines to stop the Grace 1. Iran’s response, seizing the Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz, involved a stunt with Iranian



helicopters, seemingly showing that Iran has the same naval prowess as the UK.In one sense, the naval diplomacy taking place now is not as



interesting as previous centuries – like Admiral Horatio Nelson’s search for



the French fleet in the Napoleonic wars – but the stakes are just as high,



because Iran and the US are engaged in increasing rounds of tensions that could



lead to conflict. The US called off a drone strike in June after one of its



most sophisticated surveillance drones was shot down by Iran. Iranian proxies



have been accused of firing rockets near US bases in Iraq and Iranian-supported



militia groups have seen some of their munition storage facilities explode in



mysterious conflagrations in recent weeks. In short: The Middle East is a on



edge.Iran’s main goal is to get the Grace 1, now renamed, out of port and on its way. Then, with the UK



asking for de-escalation and in the midst of the Brexit crisis, Iran hopes that



it can quietly release the British ship and all will be well. The US has put



out the paperwork to try to slow the Grace 1’s progress, but Washington is focused now on a deal to



withdraw from Afghanistan. Will it try to get someone else to stop the ship en



route to Syria.Much is at stake because Iran wants this to look like a win



that will appear to isolate the US. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad



Zarif was recently in Qatar, slamming “foreign” powers, just miles from a US



military base. Tehran wants to show that it can get around US sanctions and do



as it pleases, whether that means growing relations with NATO-member Turkey, or



working with Russia. The US says Iran is under maximum pressure, but Iran wants



to turn the tables and show that it too can pressure others, whether that means



in the Gulf, or as far away as London. The oil tanker sitting in waters off



