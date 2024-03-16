Halabja Remembered: Honoring the victims of Saddam Hussein’s brutal chemical attack

2024-03-16 09:00:14 - Source: CHANNEL8

Today marks the 36th anniversary of the devastating chemical attack on Halabja province in the Kurdistan region. The attack, orchestrated by Saddam Hussein, not only aimed to silence his critics but also served as a cruel testing ground for his arsenal of chemical and biological weapons. During the years 1987 and 1988, Hussein unleashed a series of ruthless chemical attacks on 40 Kurdish villages, with the most horrific assault unfolding in Halabja in March 1988. This marked the first instance in modern history where chemical weapons were so mercilessly wielded against innocent civilians, claiming the lives of thousands. The brutality