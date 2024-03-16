Iraq News Now

Basra Crudes tick up amid global oil decline

2024-03-16

Shafaq News / Basra Crudes achieved slight weekly gains as global oil prices recorded gains of more than 3%.

Basra Heavy Crude closed the last session of Friday with an increase of $1.02, reaching $80.30, recording slight weekly gains of $1.83, equivalent to 2.33%.

Meanwhile, Basra Intermediate Crude closed the last session with an increase of $1.02, reaching $83.70, also recording slight weekly gains of $1.93, or 2.36%.

Global oil prices declined on Friday after surpassing $85 per barrel for the first time since November 2023, but they are poised to achieve gains of about 3% this week due to increased demand from US refineries completing maintenance work.

