USD/IQD exchange rate inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

2024-03-16 11:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The prices of the dollar slightly decreased, on Saturday, in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Our correspondent reported that the dollar prices dropped with the opening of Central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges to reach 150,150 IQD per $100, compared to last Thursday's prices of 150,250 IQD per $100.

The selling price reached 151,250 IQD, while the buying price was 149,250 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the exchange market does not operate on official holidays; however, there was also a decline in the dollar prices in exchange shops.

The selling price was 150,150 IQD, and the buying price was 150,050 IQD per $100.