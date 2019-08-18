عربي | كوردى


Dubai police arrest 7 Iraqis over money laundering charges

2019/08/18 | 18:15
Dubai police arrested on Sunday general manager of Iraqi Commission of Integrity and 7

heads of banks inside and outside Iraq over money laundering charges, media

reports said.They were arrested while possessing 31 million dollars that

were ready to be smuggled outside UAE.More details will be reported soon.





