Dubai police arrest 7 Iraqis over money laundering charges

2019/08/18 | 18:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Dubai police arrested on Sunday general manager of Iraqi Commission of Integrity and 7
heads of banks inside and outside Iraq over money laundering charges, media
reports said.They were arrested while possessing 31 million dollars that
were ready to be smuggled outside UAE.More details will be reported soon.
Dubai police arrested on Sunday general manager of Iraqi Commission of Integrity and 7
heads of banks inside and outside Iraq over money laundering charges, media
reports said.They were arrested while possessing 31 million dollars that
were ready to be smuggled outside UAE.More details will be reported soon.