Revealed: Houthis attacked Saudi Arabia oilfield using cruise missiles
2019/08/18 | 19:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Houthis, who

are supported by the Iranian regime, had attacked Saudi Arabia's Shaybah oil field

near border with UAE using cruise

missile, satellite images showed on Sunday.





Earlier,

Houthis claimed they did it with 10 Qasef K2 Loitering drones.



The kingdom’s energy minister, Khalid al-Falih,.earlier said that

the by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group

on a Saudi oilfield on Saturday aims at disrupting the global oil supply.

