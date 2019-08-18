Revealed: Houthis attacked Saudi Arabia oilfield using cruise missiles

2019/08/18 | 19:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Houthis, who
are supported by the Iranian regime, had attacked Saudi Arabia's Shaybah oil field
near border with UAE using cruise
missile, satellite images showed on Sunday.
Earlier,
Houthis claimed they did it with 10 Qasef K2 Loitering drones.
The kingdom’s energy minister, Khalid al-Falih,.earlier said that
the by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group
on a Saudi oilfield on Saturday aims at disrupting the global oil supply.
are supported by the Iranian regime, had attacked Saudi Arabia's Shaybah oil field
near border with UAE using cruise
missile, satellite images showed on Sunday.
Earlier,
Houthis claimed they did it with 10 Qasef K2 Loitering drones.
The kingdom’s energy minister, Khalid al-Falih,.earlier said that
the by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group
on a Saudi oilfield on Saturday aims at disrupting the global oil supply.