Revealed: Houthis attacked Saudi Arabia oilfield using cruise missiles

2019/08/18 | 19:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Houthis, whoare supported by the Iranian regime, had attacked Saudi Arabia's Shaybah oil fieldnear border with UAE using cruisemissile, satellite images showed on Sunday.Earlier,Houthis claimed they did it with 10 Qasef K2 Loitering drones.The kingdom’s energy minister, Khalid al-Falih,.earlier said thatthe by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi groupon a Saudi oilfield on Saturday aims at disrupting the global oil supply.