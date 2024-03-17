Launch of Iraqi Climate Change Advisory Group

2024-03-17 06:00:11 - Source: Iraq Business News

Mr. Nizar Amidi, Minister of Environment, and Mr. Ghulam Mohammad Isaczai, the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nation, Resident Coordinator, and Humanitarian Coordinator in Iraq (DSRSG/RC/HC), have launched the Iraq Environment and Climate Change Policy Advisory Group in Baghdad. The Group will serve as an informal platform to foster policy dialogue, […]

