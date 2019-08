FM: Iraqi gov't rejects Israeli forces' presence in Gulf

2019/08/18 | 20:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraq rejects theparticipation of Israeli forces in the planned US-led security alliance toprotect shipping in the Arabian Gulf, Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali al-Hakimsaid Monday. Washington is drawing together a group of nations to jointlypatrol the strategic Strait of Hormuz in response to Iran’s belligerentactivities in the Arabian Gulf, including Tehran’s seizure of a British-flaggedship last month. Reports emerged last week that Iran’s arch nemesis Israel was open to contributing forces to the alliance. Baghdad is especially concerned about ongoing tensionsbetween its allies in Washington and Tehran, fearing any escalation could dragIraq into another war.“Iraq will work to lower tensions in our region through calmnegotiations,” Hakim later added. “The presence of Western forces in the regionwould raise tensions.”