عربي | كوردى


FM: Iraqi gov't rejects Israeli forces' presence in Gulf

FM: Iraqi gov't rejects Israeli forces' presence in Gulf
2019/08/18 | 20:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iraq rejects the

participation of Israeli forces in the planned US-led security alliance to

protect shipping in the Arabian Gulf, Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali al-Hakim

said Monday. Washington is drawing together a group of nations to jointly

patrol the strategic Strait of Hormuz in response to Iran’s belligerent

activities in the Arabian Gulf, including Tehran’s seizure of a British-flagged

ship last month. Reports emerged last week that Iran’s arch nemesis Israel was open to contributing forces to the alliance. Baghdad is especially concerned about ongoing tensions

between its allies in Washington and Tehran, fearing any escalation could drag

Iraq into another war.“Iraq will work to lower tensions in our region through calm

negotiations,” Hakim later added. “The presence of Western forces in the region

would raise tensions.”



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW