FM: Iraqi gov't rejects Israeli forces' presence in Gulf

2019/08/18 | 20:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraq rejects the
participation of Israeli forces in the planned US-led security alliance to
protect shipping in the Arabian Gulf, Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali al-Hakim
said Monday. Washington is drawing together a group of nations to jointly
patrol the strategic Strait of Hormuz in response to Iran’s belligerent
activities in the Arabian Gulf, including Tehran’s seizure of a British-flagged
ship last month. Reports emerged last week that Iran’s arch nemesis Israel was open to contributing forces to the alliance. Baghdad is especially concerned about ongoing tensions
between its allies in Washington and Tehran, fearing any escalation could drag
Iraq into another war.“Iraq will work to lower tensions in our region through calm
negotiations,” Hakim later added. “The presence of Western forces in the region
would raise tensions.”
