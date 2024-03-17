U.S. oil imports from Iraq decline

2024-03-17 10:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ U.S. oil imports from Iraq fell last week, data released by the the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) released this weekend.

The EIA's weekly petroleum status report showed that U.S. crude oil imports from eight major suppliers averaged 4.691 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, down by 1.92 million bpd from 5.783 million bpd the week before.

Iraq's oil exports to the United States averaged 93,000 bpd last week, down 83,000 bpd from the previous week's total of 176,000 bpd.

The EIA said that Canada remains the United States' top oil supplier, with an average of 3.458 million bpd. Mexico was the second-largest supplier, with an average of 303,000 bpd, followed by Brazil with an average of 272,000 bpd.

The The United States imported an average of 265,000 bpd from Saudi Arabia, 132,000 bpd from Nigeria, 102,000 bpd from Ecuador, and 66,000 bpd from Libya last week.

The EIA did not report any oil imports from Colombia or Russia in its weekly report.