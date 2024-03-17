Trump calls election ‘most important date’ in US history

2024-03-17 12:00:10 - Source: CHANNEL8

Donald Trump on Saturday told a rally in Ohio that November’s presidential election will be the “most important date” in US history. Days after securing his position as the presumptive Republican nominee, the former president also warned of a “bloodbath” if he is not elected, though it was not clear what he was referring to. “The date, remember this, November 5, I believe it’s going to be the most important date in the history of our country,” the 77-year-old told rally-goers in Vandalia, Ohio, repeating well-worn criticisms that his rival, President Joe Biden, is the “worst” president. Criticizing what he