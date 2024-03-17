Iraqi PM checks progress at Rixos, Movenpick hotel projects in Baghdad

2024-03-17 13:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, conducted on Saturday a field visit to the Rixos and Movenpick hotel projects carried out in the center of the capital, Baghdad. Al-Sudani heard a thorough presentation on the work being done on both projects and checked the completion phases, according to a statement released […]

