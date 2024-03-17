A man dies after tumbling from a mountain in KRI.

2024-03-17 17:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A local source stated on Sunday that a man died after falling from the top of a mountain in Raparin, Kurdistan Region (KRI).

According to the report, "a man in his fifties passed away after falling from the top of a mountain in the administration of Raparin."

According to the report, "the deceased man went to this area with his companions, and after falling from the top of the mountain, he was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," adding that "he was working in the security forces of the area."