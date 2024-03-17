The US renews sanctions waiver, enabling Iraq to pay for Iran’s electricity

2024-03-17 17:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The spokesperson of the US State Department, Matthew Miller, said in a press conference on Thursday that the US had extended a 120-day waiver that permits Iraq to pay Iran for electricity supplies. Last year, Washington started granting exceptions, emphasizing that the funds may only be utilized for non-sanctioned transactions such as […]

