Iraq’s oil exports to US declined last week

2024-03-17 20:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Sunday that Iraq’s oil exports to the United States had declined over the past week. The EIA mentioned that the average US imports of crude oil during the past week from eight major countries were approximately 4.69 million barrels per day, a decline of […]

