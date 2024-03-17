SalamAir expands its footprint in Iraq

2024-03-17 22:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – SalamAir, the first low-cost airline in Oman, had a spectacular inauguration ceremony for its new headquarters in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. The Ambassador of Oman to Iraq, Hamed Ahmed Eidroos, emphasized the historic moment of SalamAir’s presence in Iraq. Together with notable visitors from different authorities, airports, and prestigious commercial partners from […]

