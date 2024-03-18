Iraq News Now

US Extends Waiver allowing Iraq to pay Iran for Electricity

2024-03-18 05:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. At a press briefing on Thursday, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller (pictured) said the United States has issued another 120-day waiver to allow Iraq to continue importing electricity from Iran. Addressing a question from the floor, Miller said: "... these are waivers that have been regularly issued to Iraq going back […]

The post US Extends Waiver allowing Iraq to pay Iran for Electricity first appeared on Iraq Business News.

