2024-03-18 05:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Hamzeh Hadad, for 1001 Iraqi Thoughts. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Is Iraqi Federalism Under Threat? The Federal Supreme Court (FSC) has issued multiple rulings that impact the nature of the relationship between the federal government in Baghdad and the […]

