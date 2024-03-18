PM Al-Sudani: The implementation of 2023 budget witnessed success that must be invested

2024-03-18 13:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani stated, on Monday, that the implementation of the state's general budget for the year 2023 has "witnessed success," emphasizing its utilization to complete the remaining projects.

According to a statement from the PM’s media office, Al-Sudani chaired a meeting on Sunday evening dedicated to discussing the details of the federal budget for 2024. “The discussion focused on prioritizing expenditure sectors to support service, economic, social projects, and strategic initiatives within the budget framework for the three years (2023, 2024, 2025).”

The statement continued that “Al-Sudani emphasized the importance of concentrating on nearly completed projects, projects stimulating the economic cycle, supporting infrastructure, and those providing the most significant number of employment opportunities. He highlighted the necessity of prioritizing projects meeting the service, health, and social needs over other general necessities.”

“The Prime Minister noted that the successful implementation of the 2023 federal budget should be leveraged to complete the remaining economic projects, particularly those related to economic reform, investment, and infrastructure development in transportation, health, and municipal services, and supporting productive agricultural and industrial programs.”

According to the statement, in the efforts to achieve comprehensive development and administrative decentralization, PM Al-Sudani stressed the “importance of selecting top-priority projects in the provincial councils' allocations. These local targets of the governorates should align with the federal ministries' programs, facilitating the highest returns and outcomes in employment and development and meeting the essential services for all citizens across Iraq.”