Iraq seeks to join the IAEA

2024-03-18

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, confirmed on Monday that Iraq was among the first countries to attempt to build nuclear reactors for peaceful uses, adhere to the IAEA’s treaties, and apply to join the organization. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during his meeting with the Director General of the International Atomic […]

