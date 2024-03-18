Iraq News Now

Iraq to sign contract with Chinese firm to build steel plant

2024-03-18 18:30:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Director General of the State Company for Iron and Steel (SCIS), Abbas Hayal, said that the government intends to sign a contract with a major Chinese company to build a steel plant in Iraq. Hayal noted that massive constructions of buildings are currently taking place in Iraq, especially with the government’s […]

