Iraqi 2020 budget to be submitted next month

2019/08/19 | 10:25
Parliament Financial Committee member Junain Al-Qaddo affirmed Monday that the new 2020 budget will be discussed next month.Qadddo further said that the budget set oil barrel prices at $56 per barrel.He also pointed out that this budget will be different in nature than last year’s budget because this one is relying more on investments, and not operation.The Parliament Member said they will discuss allocation some money from the budget to certain types of citizens, like the unemployed.



