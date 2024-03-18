Iraq News Now

Iraq, Azerbaijan discuss cooperation in the oil sector

2024-03-18 20:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, and the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, discussed on Monday ways to improve their bilateral ties and foster collaboration between the two countries. In a statement, the Iraqi Oil Ministry said that Jabbarov, Abdul-Ghani, Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of the […]

