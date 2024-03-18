2024-03-18 22:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the ruling party in Iraqi Kurdistan, announced on Monday it will boycott the region’s parliamentary elections scheduled for June. The announcement comes in objection to a decision of Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court regarding the election law. The presidency of the Kurdistan region of Iraq announced in early […]

The post Kurdistan Democratic Party to boycott local elections appeared first on Iraqi News.