Iraq commits to voluntary reduction of oil exports

2024-03-18 22:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Oil Ministry said on Monday that it will reduce the country’s crude oil exports to 3.3 million barrels per day in the coming months. The step comes to compensate for any increase recorded in January and February above its quota determined under the OPEC+ alliance agreements, according to the Iraqi […]

