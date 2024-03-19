2024-03-19 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Oil has reiterated its commitment to voluntary production cuts in support of initiatives by OPEC+ member states to maintain stability and balance in the oil market. Despite reports of regional production outside of coordination and agreement with the federal government, the Ministry says it has taken proactive measures […]

The post Iraq to adjust for Oil Over-Production first appeared on Iraq Business News.