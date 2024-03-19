Urgent Need for New Hotels in Baghdad PM

2024-03-19 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has conducted a field visit to the Rixos and Mövenpick hotel projects, both under construction in the heart of Baghdad. He received a detailed presentation on the progress of the execution of both projects and inspected the stages of completion. Al-Sudani emphasized the urgent need for large […]

