KRG PM Hosts Banking Leaders

2024-03-19 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has held a meeting with a delegation from the banking sector, including Jordan Kuwait Bank and the Bank of Baghdad. According to a statement from the KRG, the meeting focused on potential collaborations and projects to enhance the banking infrastructure and spur economic […]

