Iraq’s KDP accuses Baghdad’s supreme court of interfering in regional affairs

2024-03-19 10:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Erbil – The main party in northern Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region said on Monday it would boycott local elections, accusing the Baghdad-based supreme court of interfering in regional affairs. The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) said it would not take part in the June 10 vote following a February ruling by the Federal Supreme Court to […]

