Iraq commends German companies’ participation in development projects

2024-03-19 14:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, confirmed on Monday that Iraq welcomes the participation of German companies in Iraq’s development initiatives. Al-Sudani’s statement took place during his meeting with Germany’s Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office, Tobias Lindner, and his accompanying delegation, according to a statement released by the […]

