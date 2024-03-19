2024-03-19 18:30:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Trade, Atheer Al-Ghurairy, stated on Tuesday that more than two million tons of wheat are stored in the ministry’s warehouses. Al-Ghurairy added that Iraq is now self-sufficient and does not require the import of wheat in order to maintain its strategic stocks. The Iraqi Trade Minister said in […]

The post Iraq achieves self-sufficiency in wheat appeared first on Iraqi News.