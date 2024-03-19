2024-03-19 20:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasoul, said on Monday that Iraq is sending military and technical delegations to several countries to explore its possibilities for acquiring anti-aircraft weaponry. Rasoul clarified that Iraq has purchased French radars, some of which have already arrived, and is currently […]

The post Iraq is looking to buy anti-aircraft weaponry appeared first on Iraqi News.