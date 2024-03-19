Civil Defense rescues more than 100 people trapped by floods in Duhok

2024-03-19 21:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Civil Defense in Duhok announced the evacuation of over 100 people trapped due to floods in the Kurdistan Region.

Colonel Bewar Abdul Aziz, the media official at the Duhok Fire Department, told Shafaq News Agency, "Since the morning, our teams have successfully evacuated more than 100 individuals who were trapped inside their cars or houses due to the torrents and floods that swept through Governorate."

"More than 100 houses have been damaged, and about ten destroyed; in addition, dozens of citizens were evacuated from houses near the Hashkaru River and other areas."

He noted, "Dozens of displaced individuals are now being housed in government-designated schools and hotels."

Earlier today, Col. Abdul Aziz revealed that the floods in the city killed two individuals in the Nazraki area and severely damaged more than 20 houses and numerous vehicles.

Notably, Iraq has been experiencing thunderstorms since yesterday evening, accompanied by heavy rain, leading to widespread flooding and damage to homes and agricultural lands in many areas.