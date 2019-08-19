Home › INA › Minister of Interior orders to fulfill Iraqi community’s requests in Iran

Minister of Interior orders to fulfill Iraqi community’s requests in Iran

2019/08/19 | 15:00



INA- Baghdad







The Minister of Interior Yaseen Tahir ordered today to respond to the appeals applied by the Iraqis living in the Islamic Republic of Iran and fulfill their requests immediately.







The MoI’s Media office issued a statement saying that the Minister met a number of the Iraqi community in the presence of the Iraqi Ambassador in Iran, Saad Qandeel, in the embassy’s headquarters in the Iranian Capital, Tehran.







Tahir listened to the appeals and problems of the Iraqi community related with the duties of the Ministry of Interior, including issuing official and personal documents and papers, and gave his orders to all the concerned authorities to work at once to respond to those requests and solve all problems, the statement showed.







The statement concluded with the Ministers referring that the Iraqi Government is keen to follow up its people issues, and responding and fulfilling their needs inside and outside the county.



































