Iraqi FM discusses bilateral ties in Canada

2024-03-19 22:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, discussed on Monday bilateral ties with the Canadian Minister of National Defense, Bill Blair. Hussein reviewed the role of the Global Coalition and the NATO mission in assisting Iraq in its fight against terrorism, expressing gratitude to Canada for its efforts in aiding Iraq […]

