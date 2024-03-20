Duhok tragedies: Youth electrocuted, flood victim passes away

2024-03-20 01:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Directorate of Civil Defense in Duhok reported on Tuesday evening the unfortunate demise of a young man due to an electric shock in a residential neighborhood at the heart of the city. Simultaneously, another individual succumbed to injuries sustained during the floods ravaging the governorate.

Colonel Biwar Abdul Aziz, spokesperson for Civil Defense, conveyed to Shafaq News Agency the tragic incident, stating, "A 15-year-old lost his life tragically due to an electric shock in the city center."

He elaborated on the situation, explaining how the floods led to the severing of power cables and the collapse of electricity poles across various areas in Duhok. Colonel Abdul Aziz urged citizens to exercise caution, emphasizing the importance of avoiding electricity poles and refraining from interfering with electrical wires.

Additionally, the Duhok Health Directorate confirmed the passing of one of the flood victims who had been hospitalized in the emergency ward.

Earlier on Tuesday, the governorate witnessed the loss of two more lives due to the devastating floods. Colonel Abdul Aziz highlighted the tragic event, stating, "Torrential floods in Duhok swept away two individuals in the Nazraki area, resulting in their untimely demise." He further noted the extensive damage caused, with over 20 houses completely destroyed and numerous vehicles affected in various parts of the city.