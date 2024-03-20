Deadly Floods in Duhok: Three killed, dozens rescued

2024-03-20 11:00:08 - Source: CHANNEL8

The Duhok’s Operations and Crisis Management Chamber reported that three individuals lost their lives, 11 sustained injuries, and 120 were successfully rescued following severe floods in Duhok province. 627 people found temporary accommodation in hotels and motels, while 160 houses suffered damage over the past 36 hours. The Duhok’s Operations and Crisis Management Chamber shared that 50 vehicles were also affected by the flooding in Duhok. Furthermore, the Duhok Meteorological and Seismological Directorate noted that Duhok city received 133 mm of rainfall between 9 am and 9 pm yesterday. In response to the heavy rains experienced since Monday, March 18,