Former Iraqi Defense Minister arrested in Sweden for fraud

2024-03-20 12:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Stockholm – Former Iraqi defence minister Najah al-Shammari was briefly arrested after arriving in Sweden, where he is suspected of benefits fraud, the prosecutor investigating the case said Tuesday. Public prosecutor Jens Nilsson told AFP that Shammari was detained on Monday when he landed at Stockholm’s Arlanda airport since an arrest warrant had been issued. […]

