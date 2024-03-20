Floods in northern Iraq kill two people

2024-03-20 14:30:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Dohuk governorate in northern Iraq experienced flash floods caused by torrential rains, resulting in the deaths of at least two people. The victims were carried away by floods while stuck in their vehicle, according to local media outlets. The spokesperson for Duhok’s civil defense, Bewar Abdulaziz, said that the floodwaters carried […]

