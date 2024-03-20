US Ambassador wants Strong US-Iraq Strategic Partnership

2024-03-20 17:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina L. Romanowski, has expressed a wish for a strong US-Iraq strategic partnership that will benefit all Iraqis. In a statement marking the start of Ramadan, she highlighted: Since 2012, the U.S. Congress has appropriated more than $3.5 billion to build up Iraq's security forces. Over the […]

