Iraq has 6 months Wheat Reserves

2024-03-20 17:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Minister of Trade Atheer Dawood Al-Ghareeri announced in a press statement the attainment of self-sufficiency and the establishment of a strategic wheat reserve sufficient for the next six months, along with preparations to welcome a promising agricultural marketing season. Al-Ghareeri stated, "The Ministry of Trade's warehouses are filled with over two […]

