IAEA to Support Iraq's Nuclear Science Ambitions

2024-03-20 17:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said it is increasing its cooperation and collaboration with Iraq on nuclear science and technology. As part of its Rays of Hope programme, it said it will give more support, equipment, training and capacity building to Iraqis to improve cancer outcomes. Full statement from IAEA: […]

