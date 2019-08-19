Home › Baghdad Post › Iraqi troops raid desert areas in search for ISIS cells in Anbar

Iraqi troops raid desert areas in search for ISIS cells in Anbar

2019/08/19 | 17:20







In a press statement, Qutri al-Obeidi, an IMIS commander in IMIS, said that security forces from al-Jazeera Operations Command, backed by paramilitary forces, launched offensives in the areas of Umm al-Waz, al-Madham, J-Wan, Moasher and Wadi Horan in the deep desert of the western regions, in search of the remnants of ISIS and their weapons caches.







“The security forces have cordoned off all the targeted areas while the military aviation provided the necessary security protection to the invading forces,” Obeidi said.







He indicated that the offensives came within an operation to clear all desert areas and secure them from the threat of the criminal group.



