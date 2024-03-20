USD/IQD rates hold in Baghdad, dip in Erbil

2024-03-20 19:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar remained stable in the capital Baghdad, decreasing slightly in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, with the closure of the stock exchange, on Wednesday evening.

Our correspondent reported that the dollar rates remained unchanged with the closure of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges in Baghdad, recording 149,600 IQD per $100, the same rates as recorded earlier today.

The selling price in Baghdad’s exchange shops reached 150,500 IQD, while the buying price was 148,500 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price was 149,650 IQD per $100, and the buying price was 149,550 IQD.