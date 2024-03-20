Siemens Energy to convert Iraq’s flared gas into fuel in 6 months

2024-03-20 20:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Electricity, Ziyad Ali Fadel, announced on Wednesday that an agreement had been signed with Siemens Energy to turn flared gas into fuel within six months. The Iraqi Electricity Ministry explained in a statement that Fadel signed the agreement with officials from Siemens Energy in the German capital, Berlin, […]

