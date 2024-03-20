Iraq becomes member of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

2024-03-20 20:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Fund for Foreign Development announced on Wednesday that Iraq became a member of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) after the Iraqi Parliament approved the accession law. The Iraqi Fund for Foreign Development said in a statement that the step reflects the endeavors of the Iraqi Finance Ministry […]

