IQAir report ranks Baghdad as the sixth-most polluted city in 2023

2024-03-20 21:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The 2023 World Air Quality Report issued this week by IQAir revealed that the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, is the sixth-most polluted city worldwide in 2023. The report said that Bangladesh was the country with the most polluted air last year. IQAir measures air quality levels based on the concentration of lung-damaging airborne […]

