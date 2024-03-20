2024-03-20 23:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Oil Products Distribution Company (OPDC) confirmed on Wednesday that Iraq’s gasoline imports had decreased by 50 percent following the operation of the Karbala refinery. The Iraqi Oil Ministry’s plan to stop importing gasoline is moving along as planned, according to the OPDC. The Director of the OPDC, Hussein Talib, told Shafaq […]

The post Iraq’s gasoline imports reduced by 50% appeared first on Iraqi News.