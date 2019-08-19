Home › Baghdad Post › 3 killed in attack on Turkish convoy in Syria

3 killed in attack on Turkish convoy in Syria

2019/08/19 | 20:15



A Syrian government air strike aiming to stop a Turkish convoy



reaching a rebel-held town in northern Syria has killed three civilians, Turkey



said.Another 12 people were injured in the attack in Idlib province



on Monday, the Turkish defence ministry said.Idlib, one of the few areas not under government control, was



supposed to be protected by a buffer zone agreed with rebel-backing Turkey last



year.But government assaults have been on the increase since April.Hundreds of civilians have already been killed as a result, and



there are fears many more will die if the situation continues to escalate."This



is our worst nightmare coming true," Jan Egeland, from the Norwegian



Refugee Council (NRC), said."We have for years now warned against the ultimate



catastrophe being Idlib, where there was no escape for three million civilians.



There are some very bad militants inside."But a wholesale attack on this area of Idlib and adjacent



northern Hama would mean that a million children would come in horrific



crossfire, and it's that that now seems to be happening."







