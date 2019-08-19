عربي | كوردى


3 killed in attack on Turkish convoy in Syria

3 killed in attack on Turkish convoy in Syria
2019/08/19 | 20:15
A Syrian government air strike aiming to stop a Turkish convoy

reaching a rebel-held town in northern Syria has killed three civilians, Turkey

said.Another 12 people were injured in the attack in Idlib province

on Monday, the Turkish defence ministry said.Idlib, one of the few areas not under government control, was

supposed to be protected by a buffer zone agreed with rebel-backing Turkey last

year.But government assaults have been on the increase since April.Hundreds of civilians have already been killed as a result, and

there are fears many more will die if the situation continues to escalate."This

is our worst nightmare coming true," Jan Egeland, from the Norwegian

Refugee Council (NRC), said."We have for years now warned against the ultimate

catastrophe being Idlib, where there was no escape for three million civilians.

There are some very bad militants inside."But a wholesale attack on this area of Idlib and adjacent

northern Hama would mean that a million children would come in horrific

crossfire, and it's that that now seems to be happening."



